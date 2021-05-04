Tree strikes Jefferson County school bus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a school bus was hit by a tree Tuesday morning.

A Jefferson County School bus serving the New Market area was struck by a tree around 6:40 a.m. on Rutledge Road.

Officials said there were approximately 25 students on board. No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jefferson County School officials said all students were picked up by another bus and transported to their schools.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office, New Market Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Highway Department responded to the incident.

