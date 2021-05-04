THP: Letcher County man killed in crash on Cumberland Gap Parkway

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WYMT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a crash on the Cumberland Gap Parkway Monday afternoon.

The crash involved a Kia Forte and a Peterbilt Truck loaded with tractor parts outside of Harrogate in Claiborne County.

The Kia was traveling south when it hit the Peterbilt truck, which was sitting in the left turn lane of the highway, and drove under the truck bed.

The driver of the Kia, Kenneth Widner of Letcher County, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was also injured.

THP is still investigating the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

