Severe Weather Alert Day: Rounds of strong storms possible ahead of a cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Day Coverage continues this morning as the cold front we’ve been tracking approaches the region. Stay weather aware today.

Today and Tonight

One of the first things you will notice when you wake up and read this forecast discussion is the 2 a.m. SPC outlook. They pulled the slight risk (2 out of 5) way back into the far southern parts of the area. The rest of us are still under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. I will say this: Don’t let your guard down yet. Most of the overnight/morning model runs still have the ingredients for some severe storms, so we will continue to keep a close eye on the skies, especially late this morning heading into the early afternoon hours.

As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center pulled the slight risk (2 out of 5) way south. Don't let your guard down, however. The ingredients are still there for some severe storms. (WYMT)

We will start the day on a mild note, with temperatures running in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s for most locations. Scattered showers and storms will also be floating around too. We’ll see those off and on throughout the day as highs top out in the low 80s. It will be a breezy day with those southwest winds gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Tonight, the cold front will move into the region, bringing the chances for some more strong storms into the mix. Lows will cool off into the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning. The main threats from any storms today and tonight will be damaging winds, heavy rain and some hail.

Extended Forecast

I do have a little bit of good news. After some scattered rain chances early in the day on Wednesday, I think we dry out for a little bit. Our temperatures will definitely be cooler behind the front, only topping out in the mid 60s for many locations for highs. I think we see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Wednesday night and a mostly dry day on Thursday. Highs Thursday will be the low 60s.

Some scattered rain chances return late Thursday night and into the first part of Friday. I think most of the chances depart early and we see a little bit of sunshine by the afternoon hours.

That break will not last long. Chances for showers and storms return Saturday and stick around into early next week.

