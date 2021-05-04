Senator Rand Paul spoke on a variety of issues at Pulaski County Chamber Luncheon

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Rand Paul visited Eastern Kentucky and joined the Pulaski County Chamber Luncheon hosted at the Center for Rural Development.

A variety of issues were discussed including a court date scheduled for early June, that he hopes goes his way after disagreeing with Governor Beshear’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t imagine that they will, I think his argument is so far out of the mainstream that the legislature can’t limit powers they gave him,” Senator Rand Paul said.

Senator Paul says the mask mandate is becoming pointless.

“Because there’s no science behind it, in fact, it’s the opposite of science. All of the science of vaccines show that they work, all the evidence of this vaccine shows its worked,” Senator Paul said.

All the more reason the senator called on state restrictions to be lifted.

“The numbers are overwhelming that those who are vaccinated are not being hospitalized or dying. Can you find an exception to the rule, few people out of 80 million? So, it’s not many and so those decisions should be made by individuals” Senator Paul said.

On the topic of infrastructure, Senator Paul says he is frustrated by some lawmaker’s interpretation of the definition.

“They’re calling free healthcare, they’re calling socialized medicine, is infrastructure. I thought roads and bridges and lots and dams were things the Republicans and Democrats could come together and support,” Senator Paul said.

Senator Paul says he believes in a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“It would be paid for and that would include primarily roads, bridges, lots, and dams. Things that we can all agree are infrastructure,” Senator Paul said.

This was just one of many stops Senator Paul will make this week, discussing these issues and more with community leaders. His upcoming stops are in Harrodsburg at the Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House, Stanford, and Nicholasville.

