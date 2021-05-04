Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office holds K-9 demonstrations for Parental Information Academy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Lieutenant Richard Smith and Deputy Brandon Smith are holding K-9 demonstrations to show how K-9′s keep the community safe.

Lieutenant Smith and Deputy Smith brought along K-9′s Giro and Leo to show the Parental Information Academy multiple demonstrations of what the K-9 unit does.

The K-9 team is responsible for the rigorous training of the K-9′s so that they are fully equipped to detect illegal drugs in instances such as traffic stops and school searches.

Lieutenant Smith and Deputy Smith were assisted by members of the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Department.

