Pockets of heavy rain tonight, cooling off

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That cold front will continue to push through the mountains tonight bringing us pockets of heavy rain and a few strong storms.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for tonight. I’m not too concerned about severe storms, but pockets of heavy rain are possible as that cold front moves through. Isolated flash flooding is possible, so keep that WYMT Weather App handy! I think the greatest threat will be in our northern counties mainly along I-64.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s and after midnight, we should see those showers lighten up. Showers linger into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-60s early and dropping throughout the day. We should clear up and see that sunshine by the afternoon tomorrow!

Extended Forecast

That sunshine continues for most of the day on Thursday. Highs will remain in the lower 60s both Thursday and Friday. Showers are likely late Thursday night into early Friday morning. We’ll continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds on Friday as well.

Sadly, this weekend looks gloomy and stormy at times. We’ll see those partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day on Saturday with some showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Saturday but get closer to the lower 70s on Sunday.

It looks like another cold front arrives later Sunday into Monday bringing us showers and some thunderstorms. Those gloomy skies and rain chance continue into the first half of the new week.

