Advertisement

Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital...
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital murder, attempted murder and other charges, gestures as Johnson County deputies remove Miller from the courtroom during the sentencing phase of his trial at the Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan. Miller, who fatally shot three people at Jewish sites in Kansas has died in prison, Monday, May 3, 2021, at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.(Joe Ledford/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool, File)
By MARGARET STAFFORD
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A man who fatally shot three people at Jewish sites in Kansas in 2014 has died in prison, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., 80, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault and firearms convictions.

He was sentenced to death in November 2015 but had appealed the death sentence.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, but preliminary indications were that Miller died of natural causes, Carol Pitts, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said in a news release. She declined to comment further on Miller’s death or medical condition.

Miller, who was also known as Frazier Glenn Close, testified during his trial that he drove to the Kansas City area in April 2014 to kill Jewish people before he died. He said he didn’t expect to live long because he had chronic emphysema.

He ambushed and killed William Corporon, 69, and Corporon’s 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He then shot 53-year-old Terri LaManno at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center. None of the victims were Jewish.

Miller had appealed his death sentence and was awaiting a ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
US to reallocate COVID shots to states with greater interest
(Powell County Search & Rescue)
Search & Rescue: 24-year-old goes missing while hiking in Powell County
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires