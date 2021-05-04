Advertisement

Lexington doctor says his children will get vaccinated as soon as one is approved for kids

By Victor Puente
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of the states seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases are seeing the rise among younger people.

Lexington ER doctor Ryan Stanton says when the time comes he’s ready for his kids to get the COVID vaccine.

“We will absolutely, as soon as it’s available, get these vaccines for our children,” Dr. Stanton said. “We have one that will be a candidate as soon as it’s available and then our second child will be a candidate once she has her 12 birthday coming up.”

RELATED: Pfizer expects to file for full FDA approval of its COVID vaccine in May

Dr. Stanton told us because so much of the older population has been vaccinated at this point, a larger percentage of the cases they’re seeing are younger people. And, while they generally fare better against the virus, that isn’t always the case.

“More young people getting more significant disease, as well as, more children being admitted and even deaths associated with it,” Dr. Stanton said. “We had that five-year-old that died in Michigan from Covid related complications.

He says there may be a lull in the summer, but when school resumes in the fall, it’s usually an opportunity for viruses to spread, especially with sports like basketball and football resuming.

He says those who are hesitant about the vaccine should talk to someone they trust.

“I encourage everyone to find a good, trusted physician or epidemiologic source that they can use for true evidence and evaluation,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton said he has yet to see a single case of the flu this year. But he has started to see other upper respiratory issues including croup and bronchitis.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: Name of victim killed in KY-192 crash released
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH

Latest News

Vaccines slowing COVID spread
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Pfizer expects to file for full FDA approval of its COVID vaccine in May
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization of its vaccine for...
Vaccine manufacturers aim for COVID-19 vaccines for kids by fall
The Petek family says the Southwest Airlines crew refused to let them into their connecting...
Family claims flight home denied after son with autism couldn’t wear mask