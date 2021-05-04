Lexington doctor says his children will get vaccinated as soon as one is approved for kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of the states seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases are seeing the rise among younger people.

Lexington ER doctor Ryan Stanton says when the time comes he’s ready for his kids to get the COVID vaccine.

“We will absolutely, as soon as it’s available, get these vaccines for our children,” Dr. Stanton said. “We have one that will be a candidate as soon as it’s available and then our second child will be a candidate once she has her 12 birthday coming up.”

Dr. Stanton told us because so much of the older population has been vaccinated at this point, a larger percentage of the cases they’re seeing are younger people. And, while they generally fare better against the virus, that isn’t always the case.

“More young people getting more significant disease, as well as, more children being admitted and even deaths associated with it,” Dr. Stanton said. “We had that five-year-old that died in Michigan from Covid related complications.

He says there may be a lull in the summer, but when school resumes in the fall, it’s usually an opportunity for viruses to spread, especially with sports like basketball and football resuming.

He says those who are hesitant about the vaccine should talk to someone they trust.

“I encourage everyone to find a good, trusted physician or epidemiologic source that they can use for true evidence and evaluation,” Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton said he has yet to see a single case of the flu this year. But he has started to see other upper respiratory issues including croup and bronchitis.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.