HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning the 14th Region Championship, Knott County Central forward Scott Shepherd will play season.

Shepherd averaged 7.2 points per game and was second overall in rebounds.

The Patriots finished the season with an 18-8 record, falling to Elizabethtown in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen.

