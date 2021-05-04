Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to a crash early Sunday morning on Kentucky Highway 15 outside of Breathitt County’s Jackson community.
Troopers say a 2005 Jeep being driven by 30-year-old Russell Hollon of Jackson was traveling north when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2016 Ford being driven by 42-year-old Ebony Carter of Hazard.
Both drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries.
54-year-old Alanna Wallace of Hazard, a passenger in Hollon’s car, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner.
The crash remains under investigation by KSP.
