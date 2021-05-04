Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to a crash early Sunday morning on Kentucky Highway 15 outside of Breathitt County’s Jackson community.

Troopers say a 2005 Jeep being driven by 30-year-old Russell Hollon of Jackson was traveling north when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2016 Ford being driven by 42-year-old Ebony Carter of Hazard.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries.

54-year-old Alanna Wallace of Hazard, a passenger in Hollon’s car, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP.

