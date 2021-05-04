Jellico man charged with criminal homicide after woman found dead inside camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Jellico man was arrested Sunday evening and charged with a homicide for the death of a 62-year-old woman, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

According to the TBI, just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a possible shooting on the 200 block of Brickplant Lane in Jellico and discovered the woman identified as Brenda Booth dead inside of a camper.

Authorities identified the suspect responsible for Booth’s death as 56-year-old Steven Zecchini. TBI says, officials arrested Zecchini, charging him with Criminal Homicide.

The arrest comes after a joint investigation between the TBI agents and the Campbell County Sherriff’s Office.

Zecchini was booked into the Campbell County Jail.

