‘I’ve been thinking about this shot for a long time and I feel with the problems that I have, that I need it’: FEMA, Wild Health take mobile COVID-19 vaccination site to Harlan

By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - When FEMA officials were looking to bring mobile vaccination sites to Kentucky, they did so with the people in mind.

“It’s an outreach effort, we’re trying to bring the vaccine closer to the people,” Nate Custer said. “People in these areas, and we just saw a gentleman today, a lot of people simply don’t have the WiFi service available.”

The gentleman that Custer mentioned is Harlan County native Robert Green, who came to get his Pfizer vaccination at the Harlan Center Tuesday after a lengthy debate with his family about its effectiveness.

“I’ve been thinking about this shot for a long time and I feel with the problems that I have, that I need it,” Greene said.

Those problems range from permanent issues to others that have developed over time.

“I’ve got diabetes and I’ve got a liver problem and a thyroid problem,” Greene said. “I’ve just got quite a few problems like that, that kind of concerns me.”

Luckily for Greene, all he had to do was check-in, sit down and receive the shot that he has been waiting on for months. Afterward, he encouraged others to do the same.

“If they have problems like I do with their age, I’m 72 years old, they need to get it so they can feel safe about walking around,” Greene said.

Custer said this is not be a one-week operation, as he and FEMA are already looking ahead to what is next.

“We’re going to be coming out with a new schedule for next week and for the third week, and then we’re setting this up so we come back to the same locations after three weeks because that’s the interval to get the second Pfizer vaccination,” Custer said.

You can find a list of locations of the mobile sites here.

