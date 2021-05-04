Advertisement

Indiana healthcare system taking over closed down Jellico Medical Center

An Indiana healthcare system will be taking over the closed down Jellico Medical Center, according to the Jellico City Council.
Jellico's only hospital has not seen a patient since November of 2020
Jellico's only hospital has not seen a patient since November of 2020(WVLT)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jellico City Council approved plans to have an Indiana healthcare system take over the now closed Jellico Medical Center.

In March 2021, Rennova Health, Inc. confirmed Jellico’s only hospital closed. In December 2020, the city gave Rennova a list of improvements to make, but they did not comply, and city council voted unanimously in March to remove them from the building.

This is not the first time the owners, Rennova, have come under fire for allegations over lack of payment. In February 2020, the state confirmed it had received multiple complaints against the hospital and Rennova over unpaid wages.

Boa Vida Healthcare is scheduled to take over the facility in what former employee Ben Johnson says is a 3-6 month timeline.

People in the community like Jesse Bolton say they’ve had to drive an hour to UT Medical Center to get loved ones the care they need. Bolton says he takes three family members there twice a week since there is no facility in Jellico.

WVLT has reached out to Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborne and Boa Vida Healthcare for comment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky
SPC Outlook 5/3
Strong to severe storm expected overnight and Tuesday

Latest News

As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center pulled the slight risk (2 out of 5) way...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Rounds of strong storms possible ahead of a cold front
Good Samaritan uses EMT training to aid crash victims while driving to Kentucky Derby (Source:...
Good Samaritan uses EMT training to help crash victims on way to Kentucky Derby
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he is keeping up with plans to loosen restrictions if...
Gov. Beshear ‘open’ to lifting virus restrictions; event centers brace for loosened rules
W.VA. attorney general reaches settlement
W.VA. attorney general reaches settlement