Indiana healthcare system taking over closed down Jellico Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jellico City Council approved plans to have an Indiana healthcare system take over the now closed Jellico Medical Center.

In March 2021, Rennova Health, Inc. confirmed Jellico’s only hospital closed. In December 2020, the city gave Rennova a list of improvements to make, but they did not comply, and city council voted unanimously in March to remove them from the building.

This is not the first time the owners, Rennova, have come under fire for allegations over lack of payment. In February 2020, the state confirmed it had received multiple complaints against the hospital and Rennova over unpaid wages.

Boa Vida Healthcare is scheduled to take over the facility in what former employee Ben Johnson says is a 3-6 month timeline.

People in the community like Jesse Bolton say they’ve had to drive an hour to UT Medical Center to get loved ones the care they need. Bolton says he takes three family members there twice a week since there is no facility in Jellico.

WVLT has reached out to Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborne and Boa Vida Healthcare for comment.

