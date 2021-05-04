Advertisement

High school goes remote after spike in COVID-19 cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A high school in the Wayne County district has been placed on remote learning following a increase in the number of positive and probable COVID-19 cases.

The Wayne County Board of Education says it made the decision to place Tolsia High School on remote learning after consulting with the Wayne County Health Department.

Students will report back to school for in-person learning on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

All other Wayne County Schools are operating on a five day a week in-person learning schedule.

