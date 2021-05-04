Governor Beshear provides update on Commonwealth’s vaccination goal, announces more than 700 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

The governor also announced 776 new cases and seven new deaths in Kentucky. No new audit deaths were announced.

The positivity rate is 3.47%.

At least 446,221 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 6,532.

51,602 people have recovered from the virus.

5,585,074 Kentuckians have received tests.

As of Tuesday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

