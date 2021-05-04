Advertisement

Future of historic Kentucky log house at stake in potential donation to rural county

(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - A historic log house where pioneering nurse-midwife Mary Breckridge lived for decades could soon become a tourism hub in Leslie County, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports.

The home is where Breckridge lived as she ran Frontier Nursing Service, now Frontier Nursing University (FNU), in the county.

FNU said in a news release that it has offered to donate the house and other property to a non-profit group in the county.

“We’re exploring it, absolutely,” said Joel Brashear, chairman of the Leslie County Community Foundation.

The foundation and Leslie County Betterment Inc. asked FNU to donate the property at Wendover, but have not made a decision on whether to accept the offer.

This is due to some “concerning” conditions on the donation including a lack of information on the buildings’ condition.

The home is a National Historic Landmark and operated as the Wendover Bed & Breakfast and Retreat Center until the COVID-19 pandemic forced FNU to close it to the public.

In the release, they estimated the property’s value at around $2 million. However, an assessment from the county property valuation administrator’s office places the property and its surrounding 21 acres at around $240,000.

“While we are sad to say goodbye to Wendover, we are very proud to be able to offer this gift to the people of Leslie County,” Stone said. “We hope that it serves them well and that many more fond memories are made there.”

Frontier Nursing has cut ties in recent years with the county where it was founded, moving most of its operations to Woodford County in 2017.

The relationship was further strained in August 2020 when the university removed a 15th Century stained-glass window of Saint Christopher from a stone chapel on a hill overlooking Hyden that had stood on the property since it was donated by a school benefactor back in 1960.

The organization donated the Hyden campus to the county, which is considering possible uses for the buildings such as a hub to provide teleworks jobs, according to Brashear.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Pockets of heavy rain tonight, cooling off
Farmer's Market
Farmer’s Market to resume in Perry County after being canceled due to COVID-19
(Powell County Search & Rescue)
Search & Rescue: 24-year-old goes missing while hiking in Powell County
Pulaski Co K-9-2
Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office holds K-9 demonstrations for Parental Information Academy