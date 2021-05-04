Farmer’s Market to resume in Perry County after being canceled due to COVID-19
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County KY Farmer’s Market officials posted on their Facebook page that they plan to resume their farmer’s market Thursday, May 6 from 4 - 6 p.m at the pavilion next to Triangle Park in downtown Hazard.
The farmer’s market canceled all events due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
