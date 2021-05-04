Advertisement

Education officials seek input, draft plan for federal aid

By Associated Press
May. 4, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Education is seeking opinions from various people and groups as it drafts a plan for how to spend federal aid.

A statement from the agency says officials are gathering input from stakeholders as it develops plans to use about $2 billion of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

The Education Department is asking students, families, educators, civil rights organizations and others to take an eight-question survey that will be offered through May 7.

The survey asks about top issues students are facing and needs they have that are related to impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

