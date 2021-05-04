Advertisement

Derek Chauvin’s attorney files motion for new trial

Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify in his own defense.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Derek Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Attorney Eric Nelson says Chauvin should have a new trial in the “interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law.”

The motion also made allegations of jury misconduct, prosecutorial misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

Nelson also said the court “abused its discretion” in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury.

Last month, the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on three counts for the death of George Floyd.

There is no word on when the judge will respond to the motion for a new trial.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: Name of victim killed in KY-192 crash released
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever 5/4
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Braxton Sayers
KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
WYMT finalists for 19 KBA Impact Broadcast Awards
Thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit $100 bills were found next to US-23
‘Businesses should check every bill’: Police find large quantity of counterfeit bills on roadside
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Overpass collapse on Mexico City metro kills at least 24