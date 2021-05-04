Couple leads police on high speed chase through parts of two counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop last weekend turned into high speed chase through parts of two Eastern Kentucky counties.

Prestonsburg Police posted on their Facebook page police from Magoffin County stopped an SUV for speeding and a possible DUI Saturday night.

Police say the driver, Matthew McMahan, and the passenger, Ashley Wilson, both of Louisville, then drove away when they approached the car.

Officers from PPD caught up with the duo as they came into Prestonsburg on Highway 114 near the Mountain Arts Center. When that attempted to stop them, they say McMahan raced along U.S. 23 into Pike County at speed of 100 miles per hour at times.

The post states police were able to catch up to the couple near the Pike County Regional Airport after their car ran off the road and into a rockface.

Once they took the pair into custody, officers found 16 grams of meth and $1,000 in cash. Police say they found additional drugs, including more meth and two and a half grams of fentanyl while searching Wilson at the Floyd County Detention Center.

She is charged with drug trafficking, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McMahan was taken to Highlands ARH in Prestonsburg for injuries he received in the crash. He will be transferred to the jail once he is able to go. Once there, he will be charged with drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment, DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding, operating on a suspended license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

