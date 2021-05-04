Advertisement

Couple leads police on high speed chase through parts of two counties

A car chase by Prestonsburg police leads to an arrest of two people with illegal drugs
A car chase by Prestonsburg police leads to an arrest of two people with illegal drugs(City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky Police Department)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop last weekend turned into high speed chase through parts of two Eastern Kentucky counties.

Prestonsburg Police posted on their Facebook page police from Magoffin County stopped an SUV for speeding and a possible DUI Saturday night.

Police say the driver, Matthew McMahan, and the passenger, Ashley Wilson, both of Louisville, then drove away when they approached the car.

Officers from PPD caught up with the duo as they came into Prestonsburg on Highway 114 near the Mountain Arts Center. When that attempted to stop them, they say McMahan raced along U.S. 23 into Pike County at speed of 100 miles per hour at times.

The post states police were able to catch up to the couple near the Pike County Regional Airport after their car ran off the road and into a rockface.

Once they took the pair into custody, officers found 16 grams of meth and $1,000 in cash. Police say they found additional drugs, including more meth and two and a half grams of fentanyl while searching Wilson at the Floyd County Detention Center.

She is charged with drug trafficking, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McMahan was taken to Highlands ARH in Prestonsburg for injuries he received in the crash. He will be transferred to the jail once he is able to go. Once there, he will be charged with drug trafficking, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment, DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding, operating on a suspended license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
The mother of a 6-year-old student at Central Elementary in Clewiston, Florida, told deputies...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

(Powell County Search & Rescue)
Search & Rescue: 24-year-old goes missing while hiking in Powell County
Pulaski Co K-9-2
Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office holds K-9 demonstrations for Parental Information Academy
Tree strikes Jefferson County school bus
Jellico's only hospital has not seen a patient since November of 2020
Indiana healthcare system taking over closed down Jellico Medical Center