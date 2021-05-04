Corbin School of Innovation to implement only K-12 Montessori Program in southeastern Kentucky this fall

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) -Most people are familiar with traditional instruction where a teacher moderates the flow of information and knowledge, but many may not be familiar with Montessori education.

“It is focusing on multiple age groups in a learning environment together. We focus on a prepared environment where we have projects, activities, and lessons that are developed around real life skills,” said Student Services Director Cari Calico.

While different, school officials say this way of learning proves to be beneficial to students of all ages as it builds confidence.

“The second graders, they know that the kindergartens are looking up to them, so they’re able to help them as far as that goes and they’ll move up to third through fifth-grade room and then they’ll be the littles and the fifth grade will mentor them,” said K-2 Montessori Teacher Olivia Nantz. “So, it’s just like a never-ending cycle that’s just so enjoyable.”

That is why The Corbin School of Innovation’s Montessori program will also offer three options to students this fall.

“Students at our school will be able to explore entrepreneurship, business as a pathway. They’ll be able to focus on human services as well and then we have creative arts and media,” said Calico.

Nantz says being the only one in southeastern Kentucky is great as staff has worked hard to make the upcoming program possible.

“I think it was so amazing that we were able to do that this year. We put a lot of work into it and training and classroom and materials ready so I think it’s very exciting,” she said.

School officials say they are happy to implement the program as it will help students in their futures.

“We wanted students to develop a sense of self, of purpose and connection to their community and we felt like students wanted the flexibility to be able to attend a school that was outside that realm of a standard six class periods a day,” said Calico.

School officials say registration for the Corbin School of Innovation’s Montessori program is now open but says space is limited. For more information, you can click here.

