‘Businesses should check every bill’: Police find large quantity of counterfeit bills on roadside

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department got a tip yesterday about a large quantity of $100 bills fluttering around between exits 23 and 24 on US-23. These bills ended up being fake. Officer Collins with the Pikeville PD gathered all of the bills he could from the roadside and brought them back to the station.

“This is called ‘prop’ money,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “Large quantities can be bought at a small price. It looks real from afar, but up close, they look nothing like hundred dollar bills.”

After the discovery was made, Pikeville PD made an announcement on their Facebook page to warn businesses as well as consumers about the fake cash.

Around noon today the Police Department received numerous complaints of several $100 bills laying in the roadway on US... Posted by Pikeville Police Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

“Businesses should make sure to mark every bill,” said Conn. “I know it gets busy in the stores, but we have tons of great businesses around here. If they get a counterfeit bill, they make contact with us.”

Most local businesses already have some measures in place to keep counterfeits at bay, but some are being extra careful.

“We’re trying to make sure we aren’t passing fake bills out to anyone else,” said Downtown Pikeville Double Kwik Associate Elijah Sherrill. “We mark every bill because if we give or receive a fake bill, not only could it hurt the business, but it could hurt other people too.”

Private sales are also in danger of receiving counterfeit bills and officials encourage sellers to check cash as thoroughly as possible or use other means of transaction.

“Watch out,” said Conn. “You may get these bills passed to you. If you’re a seller, make sure to thoroughly look the bills over and make sure that the currency is real.”

Even with all of these precautions, sometimes even a bank can end up with a high-quality counterfeited bill.

“My mother-in-law told me that she actually got a $50 bill from the bank,” said Sherrill. “She said when she went to spend it at a store, the cashier marked it and it turned black. It really hurts people who may be in a bad position.”

The police urge anyone who has found or believes they may have found a counterfeit bill to bring it to your local law enforcement agency so they can properly dispose of the bill.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.