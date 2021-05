JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a standout freshman year, Austin Sperry will play for four more years for the Bobcats.

Sperry led the young team in scoring, with 383 points across all 23 games.

Breathitt County finished the season 16-7, falling to Knott Central in the 14th Region Championship.

