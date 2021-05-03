Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports about 300 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WAVE 3 News)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

You can watch that news conference here:

The governor announced 313 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky. There were five new deaths Monday and three new audit deaths.

The positivity rate is 3.45%.

At least 445,449 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 6,525.

51,517 people have recovered from the virus.

5,575,486 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 5/3
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 5/3(WYMT)

As of Monday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
(Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department)
Fire Department: One person flown to hospital after crash in Clay County

Latest News

As of right now, Transylvania University representatives say they do not plan to require...
Transylvania University says they don’t plan to require students to get vaccinated
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky
"The most important appliance in the home today is a NOAA weather radio,” said John Bobel with...
NOAA weather radio: The most important appliance in your home when severe weather strikes
Kentucky continues to see a growing trend of violence among young people.
WATCH | Kentucky National Guard youth program aims to help stop growing trend of violence among young people