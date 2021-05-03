Gov. Beshear reports about 300 new cases of COVID-19 Monday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The governor announced 313 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky. There were five new deaths Monday and three new audit deaths.
The positivity rate is 3.45%.
At least 445,449 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 6,525.
51,517 people have recovered from the virus.
5,575,486 Kentuckians have received tests.
As of Monday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
