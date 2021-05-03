Gov. Beshear reports about 300 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

You can watch that news conference here:

The governor announced 313 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky. There were five new deaths Monday and three new audit deaths.

The positivity rate is 3.45%.

At least 445,449 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 6,525.

51,517 people have recovered from the virus.

5,575,486 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 5/3 (WYMT)

As of Monday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.