Transylvania University says they don’t plan to require students to get vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As of right now, Transylvania University representatives say they do not plan to require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

They say this is because of the high percentage of students and faculty who have already been vaccinated.

The university held a vaccine clinic Monday and many students took advantage of their class breaks by getting their COVID vaccines.

A sophomore at Transylvania University, Sarah Cayton is getting her 1st Pfizer dose. The University partnered with Wild Health to offer the vaccine clinic on campus. Making it accessible for students, staff, faculty and anyone in the community 16+. pic.twitter.com/hziGU3pV5u — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) May 3, 2021

An excited sophomore, Sarah Cayton took her first step to becoming fully vaccinated in the Wiliam T. Young Campus Center.

“I just got my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cayton.

Transylvania University partnered with Wild Health to offer the free vaccine clinic to students, faculty, alumni and anyone in the community 16 and older.

According to a recent survey, 81 percent of the university’s faculty, staff and students who responded have received at least one dose so far. The survey shows 52 percent were fully vaccinated as of April 16.

The goal of on-campus clinics is to make the vaccine more accessible to those without transportation or who had scheduling conflicts.

Now, a first-year UK Medical Student and a Transylvania University grad herself, it’s even more special for Megan Stewart to work Monday’s clinic.

“It’s pretty easy, but some people are nervous. But, it’s fun to be able to calm them down, help them out. It’s really awesome,” Stewart said. “A lot of people are grateful for what we’re doing. No one is ever upset if they have to wait a few minutes. It’s very rewarding.”

The on-campus clinic comes at a great time, as students who get their first dose Monday will get their second dose right before they leave for summer vacation.

University representatives say they hope to be able to offer more clinics open to the entire community in the future.

