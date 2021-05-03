Advertisement

Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night

Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.(Source: WCBI via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.

A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas. Meteorologists urged residents to take cover.

“Damage has been reported in the City of Tupelo,” the mayor’s office said in a Facebook post just before 11 p.m. “Emergency crews are currently assessing the degree of damage. Please do not get out and drive.”

Photos retweeted by the National Weather Service in Memphis showed several downed trees and power lines. Tupelo Middle School sustained some damage, as well as houses and businesses.

News outlets also reported tornados near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Jackson shared several images of funnel clouds across different parts of the state.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
(Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department)
Fire Department: One person flown to hospital after crash in Clay County
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
As of 2 a.m. Monday, part of the WYMT coverage area is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible at times Monday and Tuesday
Photo Courtesy: Jeremy Holden
No injuries reported following overnight fire in Evarts
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
Nearly one-third of Americans vaccinated; new COVID-19 cases, deaths decline