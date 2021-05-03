‘They can just walk up’: FEMA mobile vaccine sites scheduled to visit nine Eastern Kentucky towns this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In an effort to vaccinate more Kentuckians, Kentucky partnered with Wild Health and FEMA to create mobile vaccine units, to make receiving a vaccine more easily accessible.

“This is where people can come in and get the COVID-19 vaccination without any prior appointment they can just walk up. They don’t even need to have a picture ID,” said Nate Custer with FEMA. “In this area of eastern Kentucky not everybody has a smartphone and not everybody has a computer and they may have a little obstacle if they were required to make an advanced appointment.”

The mobile units began last week, and starting Tuesday, they will stop in a new Eastern Kentucky town each day of the week.

“This is a perfect opportunity for people in more remote areas or people who have been tied down by a job or other obligations and can’t travel any great distance to be inoculated to get that shot,” said Custer.

Tuesday, a site will be set up in the parking lot at the Harlan Center from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The staff with Wild Health will continue vaccinations rain or shine.

“They’ll see some big signs along the road that say vaccine and they’ll see a canopy set up and they’ll see a staff of three or four people who are ready to give them that inoculation,” said Custer.

The clinics are giving out the Pfizer vaccine, and will return when it is time for the next dose.

“When those three weeks are up then we come back, come into the same areas and hopefully people will come back and get the second shot,” said Custer.

The sites did not gain much momentum last week, as vaccine hesitancy continues and a lack of knowledge about the clinics.

“We’re trying to get the word out of where they’ll are and when they’re going to be there,” said Custer. “We hope that when people come by and get the shot we’ll get the benefit of some word of mouth that people who have been vaccinated will tell their friends, families and neighbors that it was very easy and urge them to also get the protection.”

The schedule is set for this week and a tentative schedule is in the works for the next two weeks.

Below is the schedule for this week:

Tuesday May 4 Harlan Center - 201 S. Main Street Brodhead Depot Park - 62 Railroad Street

Wednesday May 5 General Burnside Park - 8801 US-27 London Community Center - 529 S. Main Street

Thursday May 6 The Center for Rural Development - 2292 US-27, Somerset Cumberland Falls Park - 7351 Hwy 90

Friday May 7 Kentucky Splash Water Park and Campground - 1050 KY-92 East Bernstadt Baptist Church - 226 School Street

Saturday May 8 Levi Jackson Park - 998 Levi Jackson Road Wendell H. Ford Airport - 1300 Wendell Ford Terminal Road, Chavies



All sites are open 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.