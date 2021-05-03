Advertisement

Tennesseans can request personalized license plates with app

The app lets them know immediately if the configuration they want is available.
Tennessee residents can now apply to get a personalized licensed plate online with the MyTN mobile app.
Tennessee residents can now apply to get a personalized licensed plate online with the MyTN mobile app.(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee residents can now apply to get a personalized licensed plate online with the MyTN mobile app. According to the Revenue Department, residents can use the app to chose from more than 100 types of Tennessee license plates and enter their personalized configurations.

The app lets them know immediately if the configuration they want is available. In addition to license plates, the MyTN app provides access to more than 40 government services including unemployment benefits, state park reservations, health services, and mental health support lines. The app can be downloaded at MyTN.gov through the Apple or Android store.

