Strong to severe storm expected overnight and Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong to severe storms are expected overnight tonight and continue into your Tuesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Strong to severe storms move in tonight and stick around on and off for your Tuesday. For tonight and tonight, the Storm Prediction Center has most of us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather with areas west of I-75 in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Stronger storms move in after midnight and could impact that morning commute. The main threats overnight are pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

Now for Tuesday, all of us are in that slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. We could see two rounds of storms after that AM round. Another line of storms could move in around lunchtime into the early afternoon hours. Models are kind of split on that line moving in. There is another cluster of storms expected to move in after dinner time and be out of here by midnight. The main threats for Tuesday are gusty winds, hail and pockets of heavy rain. Isolated flash flooding is possible.

SPC Outlook 5/4 (WYMT Weather)

We cannot rule out the threat of a tornado or two, so keep that WYMT Weather App handy.

Extended Forecast

We will hang onto a few showers early on Wednesday, but we will start to clear out and dry out. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-60s early and drop throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday and Friday highs will only be in the lower 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers here and there.

We’ll hang onto those showers and a few storms this weekend. Saturday we could see a few stray showers with highs in the mid-60s. By Sunday, highs will be in the lower 70s with the possibility of some thunderstorms later Sunday into early Monday. We’ll keep an eye on that over the next several days.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.