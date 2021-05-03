Severe Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible at times Monday and Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts in the next couple of days.

Today and Tomorrow

Most of you will wake up with some rain this morning. Some could wake up with some rumbles of thunder. Our soggy pattern will continue off and on at times today and tonight. Our threat for stronger storms today will be mainly for the western parts of the area where the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. The entire region is under a severe risk, so keep that in mind. The main threats will be damaging wind, heavy rain and some hail.

As of 2 a.m. Monday, part of the WYMT coverage area is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. The entire region is under a severe risk today. (WYMT)

My bigger concern for more widespread severe weather, at least for now, is on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the mountains Tuesday night. As of 2 a.m. Monday, the SPC has already put the entire region under a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging wind is a serious concern as the front approaches and moves through the region. Heavy rain is a possibility both days and some models are showing the potential for up to 4″ in spots by Wednesday morning. We’ll keep a close eye on that as it gets closer, but you definitely want to stay weather aware both days.

As of 2 a.m. Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Tuesday, May 4th. (WYMT)

As for conditions both days, keep your umbrella handy. Chances for showers and storms are possible throughout the day and night. Highs Monday look to top out in the mid to upper 70s thanks to southwest winds. We should get close to 80 on Tuesday, thanks to those winds again. Speaking of wind, we could see gusts out 20-25 mph or greater both days, so be ready for that. Lows will be in the 60s both nights.

Extended Forecast

This will be a dreary week overall, I’m sad to say. Rain chances are around all the way through Friday, although they look to be more scattered behind the front. Temperatures take a big hit for most of the work and school week, topping out in the low to mid-60s and dropping into the low to mid-40s at night. Wednesday’s high will be at midnight and slowly drop through the day.

