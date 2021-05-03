Advertisement

Reminder: Bypass Road near Pikeville Medical Center to close Monday for three weeks

Pikeville Medical Center is moving forward on building a pedestrian walkway tunnel under KY...
Pikeville Medical Center is moving forward on building a pedestrian walkway tunnel under KY 1426 (S. Bypass Road) to connect their main campus to other outpatient services and Riverfill parking area.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said Bypass Road between the two Pikeville Medical Center entrances will be closed Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. for at least three weeks.

The road will be closed as crews begin construction on the new underground pedestrian tunnel project.

You can enter the hospital through on either side, but cannot drive through the work zone.

Patients with appointments in the Riverfill facilities and Outpatient Pharmacy patients are asked to use Baird Avenue. You cannot enter the Riverfill from the Harold’s Branch side of the project.

Trucks and commercial vehicles are asked to use the detour to the Harold’s Branch side of the hospital.

You can read more here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse

Latest News

Medal of Honor recipient returns to Kentucky for last time
Sanders (D-Vermont) is appearing in Louisville Sunday alongside former Ky. State Representative...
Sen. Bernie Sanders, former State Rep. Charles Booker host rally in Louisville
The congregation of First United Methodist Church attending the Blessing of the Pets Sunday...
Knoxville church hosts ‘Blessing of the Pets’ ceremony
2021 Pine Mountain Hillclimb wraps up in Bell County