Reminder: Bypass Road near Pikeville Medical Center to close Monday for three weeks

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said Bypass Road between the two Pikeville Medical Center entrances will be closed Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. for at least three weeks.

The road will be closed as crews begin construction on the new underground pedestrian tunnel project.

You can enter the hospital through on either side, but cannot drive through the work zone.

Patients with appointments in the Riverfill facilities and Outpatient Pharmacy patients are asked to use Baird Avenue. You cannot enter the Riverfill from the Harold’s Branch side of the project.

Trucks and commercial vehicles are asked to use the detour to the Harold’s Branch side of the hospital.

