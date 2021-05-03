Advertisement

Powell County Health Department offering two types of COVID shots this week

(Carlos Giusti | AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Powell County Health Department is holding two vaccine clinics this week to address high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Powell County currently has the highest incidence rate in Kentucky. As of Monday morning, it’s one of just 8 counties in the state’s red zone.

The Powell County Health Department will be administering Moderna vaccines on Wednesday, and Johnson and Johnson shots on Thursday.

You can set an appointment by calling (606) 663-4360.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
(Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department)
Fire Department: One person flown to hospital after crash in Clay County
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
Tennessee residents can now apply to get a personalized licensed plate online with the MyTN...
Tennesseans can request personalized license plates with app
As of 2 a.m. Monday, part of the WYMT coverage area is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible at times Monday and Tuesday
Photo Courtesy: Jeremy Holden
No injuries reported following overnight fire in Evarts