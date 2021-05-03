Powell County has state’s highest COVID-19 incidence rates

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powell County currently leads the state for COVID-19 incidence rates.

The Powell County Health Department tells us their COVID-19 numbers are lower than they were at the end of 2020, but they’re still leading the state when it comes to the incidence rate for cases.

Powell County’s rate is 62 average daily cases per 100,000 people. As of Monday morning, they’re just one of eight counties in the red zone when it comes to COVID-19numbers.

Looking at the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated, Powell County is tied for 47th in the state with more than 37 percent of their adult population vaccinated, putting them in the upper half.

Judge-Executive James Anderson tells us vaccine availability isn’t an issue, it’s finding people who are willing to take it. They are holding two vaccine clinics this week, one with the Maderna vaccine, the other with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We’ve had enough time now to see the vaccine be more secure and what the effects are, what the side effects are and I think we all need to weigh that, what little personal risk there is, look at our vulnerable populations such as our children and our elderly folks and their businesses it’s not always the choice we’re making for ourselves but how are we affecting those people,” Anderson said.

When it comes to the older population here they have been pretty successful with the vaccination efforts for them. More than 71% of people over the age of 65 are vaccinated in Powell County.

The Moderna vaccine clinic is on Wednesday, the Johnson and Johnson one is Thursday. They say to make an appointment you can just call the health department at (606) 663-4360.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.