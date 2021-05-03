Political speeches to resume at Kentucky’s Fancy Farm picnic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Some of Kentucky’s most prominent leaders can start warming up their best zingers - the political speeches will resume at the Fancy Farm picnic after a one-year hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Organizers confirmed Monday the picnic and speeches are on for this year.

Emceeing the political speaking will be Bob Babbage, a former secretary of state and auditor.

The picnic - also known for its barbecue - is set for Aug. 7 in the far western Kentucky community of Fancy Farm.

Last year’s picnic was scaled back and the political speeches were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

