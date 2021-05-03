One for the record books: Wolfe County Search and Rescue team rescues hiker

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a rescue for the record books for the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team after they rescued a hiker in their longest rescue yet.

The rescue team said a woman was hiking with her friends Sunday afternoon in the Clifty Wilderness area of Red River Gorge, in the Dry Fork Drainage, when she hurt her right leg.

Since the woman could not walk, the rescue team had to carry her out.

The team used the Sheltowee Trace and part of Lost Branch Trail before heading several miles off trail to get to the woman.

When team members arrived, they splinted the woman’s leg and placed her in a rescue stretcher.

The rescue team then carried out the injured hiker, which included several miles off trail through tough and rugged terrain. At one point, the rescue team waded for more than one mile through a creek.

The rescue team said the rescue was 13.5 miles round trip, their longest rescue in the team’s history.

The rescue started Sunday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. and ended by 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The woman was taken to the hospital by friends.

Menifee County Fire and Rescue, along with Bath County, Morgan County and Powell County Search and Rescue helped in the rescue.

