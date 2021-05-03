Advertisement

Old Lexington movie theatre being brought back to life as studio for court TV show

“Relative Justice” is premiering this fall, and aims to pull back the curtain on family...
"Relative Justice" is premiering this fall, and aims to pull back the curtain on family disputes.
By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The old movie theatre on Codell Drive in Lexington has been vacant for around five years.

Now, it’s taking on a new life.

It’s turning into studios, bringing a live 150 episode reality show to screens nationwide. If you have a squabble with a family member, you can now bring that squabble from the living room to the courtroom.

It’s all going to happen at the former movie theatre, soon-to-be studios for Wrigley Media Group.

Relative Justice is premiering this fall and aims to pull back the curtain on family disputes. It’s a court show in a live studio.

“Meaning our judge has a decision and it’s final,” says Ross Babbit.

Babbit is the chief content officer for Wrigley Media Group. He says the company has done many projects in the entertainment space, but never in the courtroom.

He says the studio renovations could make a media powerhouse in Lexington, bringing quality you would see in a New York or LA straight to the Bluegrass.

All through a show, Babbit says is relatable.

“Every family has their squabbles with a cousin and aunt and uncle, a grandpa, arguing with somebody in the family about something,” Babbit says.

People with Wrigley Media Group say there are about 10 studios inside of the theatre. One of them is going to be used to shoot Relative Justice. The others are going to be used for other projects.

Taping for Relative Justice begins in two weeks, but the search for litigants is not over. If you want to sign up to be on the show, you can visit this website.

