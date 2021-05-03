Advertisement

Ohio woman wanted in another state arrested following chase in Whitley County

Williamsburg Police arrested Angel Lesko, 30, of Cumberland, Ohio on Sunday after she led them...
Williamsburg Police arrested Angel Lesko, 30, of Cumberland, Ohio on Sunday after she led them on a short chase in a stolen car.(Williamsburg Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman on the run from police in Georgia is now facing charges in Kentucky.

Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department posted about the arrest on Facebook. We’re told early Sunday morning, officers responded to a complaint of a drunk driver in the city limits.

When police tried to stop the woman, later identified as Angel Lesko, 30, of Cumberland, Ohio, they say she took off, leading them on a three-mile chase through Williamsburg.

Once they were able to get her stopped, the post states she claimed to have a gun and threatened to kill the responding officers. Officers discovered she did not have a gun and took her into custody without further incident.

We’re told the car Lesko was driving was stolen from Fulton County, Georgia. She was also wanted there on a probation violation on drug charges.

Lesko is charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, DUI, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, terroristic threatening and being a fugitive from another state.

Lesko is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning at 11.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
(Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department)
Fire Department: One person flown to hospital after crash in Clay County
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
Tennessee residents can now apply to get a personalized licensed plate online with the MyTN...
Tennesseans can request personalized license plates with app
Powell County Health Department offering two types of COVID shots this week
As of 2 a.m. Monday, part of the WYMT coverage area is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible at times Monday and Tuesday