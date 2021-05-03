Ohio woman wanted in another state arrested following chase in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman on the run from police in Georgia is now facing charges in Kentucky.

Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department posted about the arrest on Facebook. We’re told early Sunday morning, officers responded to a complaint of a drunk driver in the city limits.

When police tried to stop the woman, later identified as Angel Lesko, 30, of Cumberland, Ohio, they say she took off, leading them on a three-mile chase through Williamsburg.

Once they were able to get her stopped, the post states she claimed to have a gun and threatened to kill the responding officers. Officers discovered she did not have a gun and took her into custody without further incident.

We’re told the car Lesko was driving was stolen from Fulton County, Georgia. She was also wanted there on a probation violation on drug charges.

Lesko is charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, DUI, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, terroristic threatening and being a fugitive from another state.

Lesko is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning at 11.

