No injuries reported following overnight fire in Evarts

Photo Courtesy: Jeremy Holden
Photo Courtesy: Jeremy Holden(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy night and early morning for fire crews in one Harlan County community.

Officials with the Evarts Fire Department tell WYMT they were paged to a home on fire just before 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the Middleton Addition section of Evarts.

Crews from Evarts, Yocum Creek and Sunshine responded to the scene.

We’re told no one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

