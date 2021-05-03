Advertisement

KY 66 in Clay County set to close Thursday, May 6th

By Alec Jessie
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that a portion of KY 66 will close on Thursday, May 6.

KY 66 will be closed at mile points 32.85 – 32.95 in Oneida.

The road will be closed due to construction and road realignment.

Drivers will need to use the signed detour through KY 3135 (College Street), KY 3137, and KY 3136.

KYTC officials ask drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

KYTC expects the road to be back open on June 1.

