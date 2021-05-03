Knoxville church hosts ‘Blessing of the Pets’ ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church fellowshipped and prayed for their four-legged friends during a ‘Blessing of the Pets’ service. This type of service was a first for the church. Pastor of the church Troy Forrester said the idea to bless the pets came from a few parishioners at the church.

The service also provided a way to give back to animals currently without owners.

“We collected bags of dog food and cat food today, we asked all folks to bring a bag of that so that we can give that to Young Williams cause in everything that we do, we want to show our commitment to the community and how we can serve and love,” Forrester said.

During the service, Pastor Forrester and the congregation joined together reciting a prayer for the animals.

Church members like Samantha Lane and Dorothy Phillips-Young enjoyed the service and said it is important to recognize their four-legged loved ones.

“I was christened as a baby, and I think it’s important that animals be christened too because they’re family for us. So to have him blessed is a blessing for us,” says Phillips-Young.

“I’ve been a dog mom for years, one of my dogs is almost 16-years-old so they’ve blessed my life in so many ways it was really important for me to bless them,” shared Lane.

First United Methodist Church expects to hold another Blessing of the Pets ceremony in the future.

