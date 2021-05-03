Advertisement

Knoxville church hosts ‘Blessing of the Pets’ ceremony

The service helped raise food for pets currently in shelters
By Erica Lunsford
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church fellowshipped and prayed for their four-legged friends during a ‘Blessing of the Pets’ service. This type of service was a first for the church. Pastor of the church Troy Forrester said the idea to bless the pets came from a few parishioners at the church.

The service also provided a way to give back to animals currently without owners.

“We collected bags of dog food and cat food today, we asked all folks to bring a bag of that so that we can give that to Young Williams cause in everything that we do, we want to show our commitment to the community and how we can serve and love,” Forrester said.

During the service, Pastor Forrester and the congregation joined together reciting a prayer for the animals.

Church members like Samantha Lane and Dorothy Phillips-Young enjoyed the service and said it is important to recognize their four-legged loved ones.

“I was christened as a baby, and I think it’s important that animals be christened too because they’re family for us. So to have him blessed is a blessing for us,” says Phillips-Young.

“I’ve been a dog mom for years, one of my dogs is almost 16-years-old so they’ve blessed my life in so many ways it was really important for me to bless them,” shared Lane.

First United Methodist Church expects to hold another Blessing of the Pets ceremony in the future.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Body found in Lake Cumberland identified as missing doctor
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Police Lights
12-year-old boy dies when car accidentally put in reverse

Latest News

Medal of Honor recipient returns to Kentucky for last time
Sanders (D-Vermont) is appearing in Louisville Sunday alongside former Ky. State Representative...
Sen. Bernie Sanders, former State Rep. Charles Booker host rally in Louisville
Pikeville Medical Center is moving forward on building a pedestrian walkway tunnel under KY...
Reminder: Bypass Road near Pikeville Medical Center to close Monday for three weeks
2021 Pine Mountain Hillclimb wraps up in Bell County