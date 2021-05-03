Knox County woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

SCALF, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County woman is behind bars on trafficking charges Monday after deputies said they searched her home and found meth.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said deputies, along with other agencies, searched the house of Glenna Sue Mills on Hubbard Branch Road in Scalf for illegal drugs.

Smith said deputies found a plastic baggie which contained five grams of suspected meth, along with a Suboxone strip, a glass pope, a set of digital scales and more than $750 in cash.

Deputies arrested Mills, 55, and charged her with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mills was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Smith said Mills was previously arrested in July 2020 on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.