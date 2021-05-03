Advertisement

Kennel fire that killed more than 50 dogs ruled accidental

Tragedy occurred on April 23 as 54 of Ron Kraemer's dogs died after a fire destroyed his kennels in Bardstown.
Tragedy occurred on April 23 as 54 of Ron Kraemer's dogs died after a fire destroyed his kennels in Bardstown.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
May. 3, 2021
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 50 dogs were killed in an apparent accidental kennel fire in Bardstown more than a week ago, fire investigators have determined.

Flames engulfed Doggy Style Kennels on April 23, owned by Ron Kraemer, who breeds Labrador Retrievers at the facility.

Kraemer said he lost 54 dogs in the fire. One, Candy, was able to escape the blaze and run to safety.

“She had six puppies inside of there and she lost every single one,” Kraemer said.

Maj. Todd Spalding said Monday the fire was determined to be an accident. He explained that by the time Bardstown crews arrived, so much of the kennel facility had already been engulfed that a source of origin could not be determined.

Spalding said the fire was first reported to Bardstown fire crews by the New Hope Fire Department.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by supporters of Doggy Style Kennels. To donate or read more, click here.

