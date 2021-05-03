Juicy ParadICE joins other new businesses opening in downtown Hazard

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The past few weeks have been busy in downtown Hazard as many businesses have recently opened.

Included is Juicy ParadICE located next to Broken Spoke on Main Street.

The business offers more than 60 flavors of shaved ice, in addition to several other products like Philadelphia ice water and ice cream.

The business opened on May 1 and the owner says prices range from two dollars to six dollars.

Current hours for the business are Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

