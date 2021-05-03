Advertisement

JRD Systems Distribution Center creating hundreds of jobs for Eastern Kentucky

Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.
Officials say jobs will offer benefits and competitive pay.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As the rate of COVID-19 transmission begins to slow and government restrictions continue to ease, the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority is leaving no stone unturned as it gets set to open a new industrial park.

The first business, a JRD Systems Distribution Center, is set to open this fall. The facility will bring 200 new jobs to the region with full benefits and competitive pay among the perks. While construction on the building has yet to be completed, Economic Development Executive Director Paul Thompson said that the site will go a long way in helping community members that are in need of work.

“I think the timing is perfect,” Thompson said. “I think that being able to create 200 jobs at the end of a pandemic after the dust has settled, to create these jobs with good benefits and good pay is crucial to us rebounding.”

Thompson also said that they have another project in the works that will both add to the Greer Industrial Park and bring another 100 jobs to Eastern Kentucky.

This story will be updated.

