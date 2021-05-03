Johnson Central’s Isaiah May signs with Berea College basketball

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Golden Eagles senior Isaiah May will continue his basketball career in Berea next year.

May was named the 15th Region Player of the year and averaged 16 points per game. He scored the game-winning point against East Ridge during the 15th region tournament finals.

During his senior campaign, May scored 407 points and was second in scoring.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.