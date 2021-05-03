'It’s been an overwhelming amount of support': Coffee shop opens in downtown Hazard

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some would say business is booming in the mountains as more companies are popping up in downtown Hazard.

“It feels like downtown is really kinda exploding. We got a quilt shop downtown, a bookstore that’s been thriving the last year. We got all this stuff that’s suddenly happening and it’s really exciting to see that growth,” said Customer Jordan Boggess.

On Monday, Owners Stephen and Maggie Prosser opened the Hazard Coffee Company’s doors after months of preparation.

“It’s been an overwhelming amount of support from local businesses here, helping us out. Local ... flooring companies and things like that. Just giving us support so, you know we did all the renovations ourself pretty much and it’s just been. It’s just been fantastic,” said Stephen.

While no stranger to the mountains as Maggie grew up in Hazard, the couple decided to move from Texas after showing an interest in opening a coffee shop downtown after seeing that there was not one available for locals.

“We thought there was a need for a coffee shop. We heard people say ‘I wish we had a coffee shop’ here. We had a good product and saw that downtown was changing so much, we wanted to be a part of it,” said Maggie.

The menu features various drinks with unique variations possible.

“I’ve got a vanilla latte with oatmilk which is nice because it’s a non-dairy alternative and it tastes fantastic,” said Boggess.

It also features food and other items.

“We have regular drip coffee as well as a variety of espresso based drinks that you can get hot or iced and we also make in house cold brew. We do sell pantry shelf donuts right now. So you can come down and get some of that. Just a nice little kickstart to your day as well as some merchandise,” said Stephen.

Maggie says she is excited to open as the business serves as a place to build community.

“Just a places for people to get together, meeting spot, a community where people can grab coffee and chat and get together,” she said.

The Prosser’s say the shop’s hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hopes to expand the shop’s hours in the evenings and weekends.

