Harlan County Football names new head football coach

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County native Amos McCreary has been selected as the new coach of the Harlan County Black Bear football program.

One of the most successful coaches in the Atlanta area and in the state of Georgia, McCreary produced multiple NCAA Division I football players in his outstanding career.

McCreary was selected by the HCHS school administration and is scheduled to meet with the Black Bear players on Tuesday.

McCreary previously coached at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville and at Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

He only had three losing seasons during his playing and coaching career.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.