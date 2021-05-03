EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Several reports of damage have come in after a tornado touched down in Tompkinsville Monday morning.
A secretary at Bartley and Sons Funeral home said the unconfirmed tornado hit just after 8 a.m. She said she sat down at her desk and the wind picked up, causing a roaring noise. The funeral home suffered considerable damage.
The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-1 with estimated winds up to 90 mph.
