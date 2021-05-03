EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Several reports of damage have come in after a tornado touched down in Tompkinsville Monday morning.

A secretary at Bartley and Sons Funeral home said the unconfirmed tornado hit just after 8 a.m. She said she sat down at her desk and the wind picked up, causing a roaring noise. The funeral home suffered considerable damage.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-1 with estimated winds up to 90 mph.

A funeral home in Tompkinsville has severe damage. The secretary told me she didn’t hear any sirens.@wbkotv pic.twitter.com/R45QXSulnK — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) May 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.