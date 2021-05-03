Advertisement

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday that they are divorcing.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Last year, Bill Gates, formerly the world’s richest person, said he was stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975. He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
(Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department)
Fire Department: One person flown to hospital after crash in Clay County

Latest News

FILE - In this May 30, 1968, file photo, Bobby Unser celebrates winning the 52nd running of the...
Bobby Unser, 3-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 87
As of right now, Transylvania University representatives say they do not plan to require...
Transylvania University says they don’t plan to require students to get vaccinated
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14,...
Biden lifts Trump refugee cap after delay backlash