Advertisement

Almost one year later: Safe return of missing Kentucky child

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in 2020 there were 365,348 reports of missing children made to the National Crime Information Center.
Generic National Center for missing and Exploited Children
Generic National Center for missing and Exploited Children(wymt)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined the Lexington Police Department to announce the safe return of a 17-year-old teenager who went missing in July of last year.

On July 1, 2020, the then 16-year-old teenager was reported missing by her family to the Lexington Police Department. An investigation began right away with the help of The Department’s Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

After posting the missing child on social media for several weeks in 2021, the child returned safely to her family in Lexington.

“We are incredibly thankful to see a missing Kentucky child return home to her family, and we appreciate the partnership with Lexington Police and NCMEC that helped lead to her safe return,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Kentuckians can be a powerful force in helping to locate missing children, using resources like NCMEC’s missing child posters, and we’re going to keep doing our part by working with law enforcement to raise awareness about ongoing missing child cases in the Commonwealth.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in 2020 there were 365,348 reports of missing children made to the National Crime Information Center. Missing children are often susceptible to exploitation and human trafficking, and NCMEC states that of the children reported missing in 2020 who had run away, one in six were likely victims of sex trafficking.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Cameron launched the ‘Your Eyes Save Lives’ awareness campaign to empower Kentuckians to recognize and report the signs of human trafficking. To learn more, visit youreyessavelives.ky.gov.

To report a missing child, contact local law enforcement immediately. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911. After reporting a missing child to law enforcement, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Nathaniel Estep
UPDATE: Deputies continue searching for escaped inmate from Highlands ARH
(Photo: London City Fire Department)
Officials: KY-192 open following fatal crash in Laurel County
File image
Sheriff: Man drowns in the North Fork of the Kentucky River
(Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department)
Fire Department: One person flown to hospital after crash in Clay County
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Medal of Honor
Medal of Honor Winner returns home
Team members with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue save an injured hiker Sunday night during...
One for the record books: Wolfe County Search and Rescue team rescues hiker
.
Senator Mitch McConnell Visits University of Louisville Regional Lab
Williamsburg Police arrested Angel Lesko, 30, of Cumberland, Ohio on Sunday after she led them...
Ohio woman wanted in another state arrested following chase in Whitley County