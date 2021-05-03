Almost one year later: Safe return of missing Kentucky child

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined the Lexington Police Department to announce the safe return of a 17-year-old teenager who went missing in July of last year.

On July 1, 2020, the then 16-year-old teenager was reported missing by her family to the Lexington Police Department. An investigation began right away with the help of The Department’s Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

After posting the missing child on social media for several weeks in 2021, the child returned safely to her family in Lexington.

“We are incredibly thankful to see a missing Kentucky child return home to her family, and we appreciate the partnership with Lexington Police and NCMEC that helped lead to her safe return,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Kentuckians can be a powerful force in helping to locate missing children, using resources like NCMEC’s missing child posters, and we’re going to keep doing our part by working with law enforcement to raise awareness about ongoing missing child cases in the Commonwealth.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in 2020 there were 365,348 reports of missing children made to the National Crime Information Center. Missing children are often susceptible to exploitation and human trafficking, and NCMEC states that of the children reported missing in 2020 who had run away, one in six were likely victims of sex trafficking.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Cameron launched the ‘Your Eyes Save Lives’ awareness campaign to empower Kentuckians to recognize and report the signs of human trafficking. To learn more, visit youreyessavelives.ky.gov.

To report a missing child, contact local law enforcement immediately. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911. After reporting a missing child to law enforcement, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.